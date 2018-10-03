Golden retriever saves baby koala's life, and their friendship is adorable

No one knows exactly what happened on the night of Sept. 22 in Strathdownie, Australia, but when Kerry McKinnon and her husband woke up that morning to check on, Asha, their golden retriever, the dog was not alone. Clutched to the pooch's fur was a baby koala.

Apparently, Asha had encountered the cuddly, though likely terrified marsupial during an evening romp, allowed it to climb onto her back, and probably saved its life. It's unclear how the baby koala had become separated from its mother, but if it wasn't for Asha, it likely wouldn't have survived the frigid nighttime temperatures typical this time of year in Strathdownie.

The scene that morning, with Asha looking a tad guilty, was nothing short of heart-warming. McKinnon shared photos on Facebook:

"[Asha] kept looking back at the koala but she wasn't trying to get him off her or anything. She was happy to let him snuggle into her," McKinnon told news.com.au.

The two were inseparable. According to McKinnon, when it was time to have the koala checked by a local vet, it put up a huge fuss at the prospect of being temporarily detached from the dog's fur.

Luckily, the baby koala appears to be perfectly healthy, and it's been transferred over to a special caretaker who can help prepare it for an eventual release back into the wild.

Let's hope the two best friends still get to visit each other on occasion. It was certainly a unique meeting, and an authentically Australian experience.

