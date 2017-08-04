It all started innocently enough. Shelter workers at Fox Valley Humane Association in Appleton, Wisconsin, wanted to get the word out about a 4-year-old chocolate Lab named Hank. But Hank comes as part of a package deal. Adopt Hank and you have to take his BFF, a purple stuffed hippo.

See above. Aren't they sweet together?

Well, maybe not. Apparently, the dynamic duo had a falling out.

Fuzzy Purple Hippo was rushed in for emergency surgery after near-decapitation. Details are murky, the shelter reports, and Hank is not talking.

The shelter posted: "(Yes, we have tried sternly asking, "what did you DO??" but he only looks away with a guilty look on his face.)"

After medical attention, the hippo was resting comfortably, but unfortunately had to wear the cone of shame.

Because Hank didn't 'fess up the first time, he was brought in for formal questioning. He didn't crack under pressure.

Meanwhile, Fuzzy Purple Hippo met with a therapist to see if she still felt safe in her relationship with Hank.

And Hank met with his attorney, who advised him to plead the Fifth.

UPDATE: Hank met with his Humane Officer-appointed Attorney this morning to discuss the allegations of Hippossault. Although no formal charges have been filed, there are no other suspects at this time. His attorney has advised him to plead the 5th. #fuzzypurplehippo #fvha #foxvalleyhumaneassociation #shelterlife A post shared by Fox Valley Humane Association (@foxvalleyhumane) on Jul 13, 2017 at 9:27am PDT

No word on how the legal situation worked out, but all the Instagram attention was good news for Hank. According to the shelter, a great family stepped up and gave both Hank and his hippo pal a new home. Maybe now they've worked things out and everyone will just get along.