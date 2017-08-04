Hank and his purple hippo are a bonded pair, so if you aren't ready for a 4 year old Chocolate Lab to come home when you adopt your fuzzy Hippopotamus...well, sorry, we can't approve your application. The hippo won't let us get an age on her, but we don't think she's quite as old as Hank..They've been together a long time though. She IS spayed and current on vaccinations, but does seem a bit lethargic. Hank is most definitely not. They do say that opposites attract.... #fvha #foxvalleyhumaneassociation #adoptme #adoptdontshop #labsofinstagram #rescuedog #chocolatelab #shelterdog #fuzzypurplehippo
It all started innocently enough. Shelter workers at Fox Valley Humane Association in Appleton, Wisconsin, wanted to get the word out about a 4-year-old chocolate Lab named Hank. But Hank comes as part of a package deal. Adopt Hank and you have to take his BFF, a purple stuffed hippo.
See above. Aren't they sweet together?
Well, maybe not. Apparently, the dynamic duo had a falling out.
Fuzzy Purple Hippo was rushed in for emergency surgery after near-decapitation. Details are murky, the shelter reports, and Hank is not talking.
The shelter posted: "(Yes, we have tried sternly asking, "what did you DO??" but he only looks away with a guilty look on his face.)"
After medical attention, the hippo was resting comfortably, but unfortunately had to wear the cone of shame.
Because Hank didn't 'fess up the first time, he was brought in for formal questioning. He didn't crack under pressure.
Meanwhile, Fuzzy Purple Hippo met with a therapist to see if she still felt safe in her relationship with Hank.
And Hank met with his attorney, who advised him to plead the Fifth.
No word on how the legal situation worked out, but all the Instagram attention was good news for Hank. According to the shelter, a great family stepped up and gave both Hank and his hippo pal a new home. Maybe now they've worked things out and everyone will just get along.