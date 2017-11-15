Buster, a Stafford bull terrier, was dubbed the happiest dog in all of Scotland since he wagged his tail so much and so vigorously that he had to have his tail amputated.

Buster was also the most unloved dog in Scotland. He spent two years with the Scottish SPCA's Edinburgh and Lothians Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centers. But at the start of 2017, Buster found his forever home, and now he's the face of the Scottish SPCA's annual staffie awareness week (Nov. 13-19).

Buster likely had what's sometimes referred to as "happy tail syndrome," a condition where dogs wags their tail far too much that can bang into things and eventually gets injured and bloodied. Dogs' tails have a number of blood vessels, hence the sometimes excessive bleeding that can occur. Large dogs with smooth tails are more likely to develop this condition than smaller dogs are. While tails are useful for social cues and balance, they're not essential to a dog's well-being, and the dogs are still plenty capable of expressing themselves without one.

Buster was no exception.

Edinburgh and Lothian Center manager Diane Aitchison said of Buster's personality, "When Buster was with us, he won over all the staff at the center with his boyish good looks, cheeky personality and his love of cuddles. He earned his title of the happiest dog in Scotland after his tail had to be amputated following repeated injuries from how hard and fast he'd wag it! That certainly hasn't stopped his exuberant personality though."

Luckily, Buster's happy-go-lucky personality attracted Michelle Lennox.

Michelle Lennox adopted Buster after Buster had spent two years with the Scottish SPCA. (Photo: Scottish SPCA/Facebook)

Lennox and her partner adopted Buster in January, and it's been a very good match for everyone, including the neighborhood ladies, apparently.

"Buster was very well behaved from the start, he was well trained by the staff at the center," Lennox said. "We took Buster on his first holiday to Northern Ireland; he loved the attention from strangers and won them over with the paw trick the staff at the center had taught him.

"He can be a bit wary of some dogs, but he has made some friends in the neighborhood — he's a bit of a ladies man! He also loves children, and his post woman, Tracey, is his favorite visitor."

So even if Buster can't show his excitement with his tail, he can still make friends everywhere he goes. And now he's the success story driving a whole week of staffie adoption awareness.

"Staffies are one of our most popular dogs," said the Scottish SPCA's chief superintendent Mike Flynn. "They are friendly, loyal and affectionate dogs, they are real people dogs and thrive on human companionship."



If you're in Scotland and would like to give a staffie a home, you can visit the Scottish SPCA's website.