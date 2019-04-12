A shelter dog who can't stop shaking his head charms his way to a new life

Herman was dropped off during an open intake at another shelter. (Photo: Humane Society of Greater Dayton)

It might have been easy to take one look at Herman when he arrived at the shelter in Dayton, Ohio, and draw a sad conclusion.

The cross-eyed English bulldog with a head that shook ever-so-slightly was probably there for the long haul.

After all, who wants to adopt a 4-year-old dog with issues — much less neurological issues — when there are so many perfectly healthy dogs looking for a home?

But then again, one look was all that Herman really needed.

"When he first got here — the second any of our staff met him — it was an immediate falling in love with this dog," Jessica Garringer of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton tells MNN. "He was just the happiest dog. He just wanted to snuggle up with everyone. He would give them sloppy kisses. He thinks he's the size of a chihuahua."

And the neurological condition that give him that peculiar head shake and those star-crossed eyes didn't get in the way of his lust for life.

Long walks? CHECK.

Running in the park? CHECK.

Sloppy kisses? CHEEEECK.

Herman never shies away from showing affection. (Photo: Humane Society of Greater Dayton)

Herman arrived at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton on March 4 through a partner shelter where someone had dropped him off. About a month later, his forever family found him.

A couple met him at a local adoption event and wasted little time in filling out the paperwork to take him home.

"I think really what really got him adopted so quickly was his personality," Garringer says. "His happiness would just come hanging out."

Herman would soon find himself in his own doggy bed with a new best pal — a dog the couple had adopted a few years earlier.

It didn't take long for Herman to bond with his adopted sibling. (Photo: Humane Society of Greater Dayton)

The only problem with being, as Garringer calls him, "a sweet lovable meatball" is that when you roll out the door, you leave a meatball-shaped hole in the hearts of shelter staff.

"We're always elated when an animal finds a perfect home," she says. "But at the same time, it was a little bittersweet for all of us because we were all so obsessed with him.

"It's sad that we're not going to see him every day. But we're super happy for him because he got that forever home he deserves."

And, for his part, Herman let all that joy hang out for his adoption day photo.

Herman's adoption day smile says it all. (Photo: Humane Society of Greater Dayton)

"That adoption photo of him … that face. That shows his personality to a tee," Garringer says. "That's the reason why people should adopt from a shelter. The happiness on his face. Knowing that someone chose him. They picked him and he's going to his forever home. It just makes it all worth it."

