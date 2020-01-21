Husky turned away for her 'weird' eyes gets a new home — and a big hug from the internet

About two years ago, a breeder in New Jersey brought a husky to a rescue group, saying he wasn't able to sell her because she was "weird" looking.

The dog — named Jubilee — had an eyelid condition that made her eyes look wide open, as if she was always surprised. The congenital condition didn't affect her vision or her overall health.

Jubilee settled in at Husky House in Matawan, New Jersey, stirring up little interest and no applications. But last week, the rescue group put out a plea for the sweet girl.

"My name is Jubilee. I'm a 4 year old female husky who has been with Husky House for a long time. I came from a 'breeder' who couldn't sell me because he said I was 'weird' looking. Huskies are majestic looking dogs and I don't know why I don't look like them," said the heartbreaking Facebook post. "I wish I was beautiful so someone would want me to be their dog."

The Facebook post was shared nearly 50,000 times, and the applications started to pour in.

"Since her original Facebook post had gone viral, we received an overwhelming amount of love, support and inquiries," a Husky House representative tells MNN. "We are so happy to see that everyone feels she is as wonderful as we always knew she was. The responses have been, overall, very positive."

Jubilee gets a bath before meeting her potential forever family. (Photo: Husky House)

People were touched by the words that accompanied the striking photos.

"I like other dogs, but I don't like cats. I love people, but I'm a little shy because people mostly laugh at the way I look, Doesn't anyone want a funny looking husky? I wish I had a family of my own who could love me even though I'm not pretty."

But many, many people thought Jubilee was very, very pretty. She had at least 150 applications before the rescue group found her the perfect family. They were previous Husky House adopters who thought she was the most beautiful pup ever.

Although they wanted to keep Jubilee's life private, they realized the wide-eyed pup had developed quite a following, so they started a Facebook page so fans could continue to follow her.

And so many people reached out to support Husky House and Jubilee that the rescue created a T-shirt to support all the pups still waiting to find forever homes. It features, of course, Jubilee and her wonderful eyes.

