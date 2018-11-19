At this Ikea store in Italy, homeless dogs get a meal and a safe place to rest

There's something particularly homey about the living room vignettes and kitchen setups in the Ikea store in Catania, Italy. Sprawled on the occasional braided rug or curled up under the sleek dining tables are sleeping homeless dogs. They've been welcomed into the store by employees who offer them comfort when the temperatures drop.

Giovanna Pecorino says she takes a photo of the dogs each time she visits the store.

"I know those dogs well," says Pecorino, who owns a vintage clothing shop in Catania. "You find them at the entrance sleeping between the racks, or at the exit between the tables of their restaurant, always with their sweet eyes. I love them. They give me a sense of peace."

Linda Chartier Scala, an American now living in Noto, Italy, also photographed one of the dogs that made a temporary home in a makeshift Ikea living room. Shoppers like Scala often post photos of the resting pets on social media, lauding the store and its employees for feeding the homeless dogs and offering them shelter.

"Yesterday, going to the Ikea of Catania I came across this sweet scene, a stray puppy had found shelter in one of the store's exhibits, this image was wonderful!" wrote mannilvers. "Giving shelter to a stray dog and making it feel at home is simply amazing!"

According to reports on some posts, the dogs are well cared for and quite popular with visitors, who often stop by the store just to check on their favorite canines. And the dogs, who seem to be very respectful of their surroundings, enjoy the attention.

"This is the best story I've read in a long time. Human kindness at it's best," writes ihelpanimals12018. "THANK YOU."

