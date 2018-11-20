Joe Biden poses for his official adoption photo with Major, the newest member of the family. (Photo: Delaware Humane Association/Facebook)

Former Vice President Joe Biden has added a new four-legged member to the family: a rescue German shepherd named Major.

"We are so happy to welcome Major to the Biden family, and we are grateful to the Delaware Humane Association for their work in finding forever homes for Major and countless other animals," read a statement from the Bidens, signed by the former vice president, his wife, Jill Biden, and Champ, the family's other German shepherd.

Biden shows Major a photo of himself as a puppy. (Photo: Delaware Humane Association/Facebook)

The Bidens had been fostering Major and recently decided to make the adoption official. According to a post on the humane association's Facebook page, Major was one of a litter of six puppies that were brought to the shelter in March after coming in contact with something toxic in their home. The owner wasn't able to afford veterinary care, so the puppies were surrendered to the shelter.

"With the help of our friends at [Veterinary Specialty Center of Delaware], together we provided lifesaving care, shared their story here and that we were looking for fosters for them," read the post. "Joe Biden caught wind of them and the rest is history!"

Biden leaves the humane association after making Major's adoption official. (Photo: Delaware Humane Association/Facebook)

After eight months together, the Bidens were obviously smitten and made Major a part of the family. The former vice president dropped by to sign the official paperwork and pose for the pair's official adoption photo. Whether or not they agreed with his politics, people on social media praised Biden for adopting a rescue dog.

Here's Major's story:

Joe Biden adopts a rescue dog named Major

