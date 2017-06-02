Happiness is a sleeping kitten. Or a purring kitten. Or a playing kitten. Any kitty being seriously cute is enough to make the average day a whole lot better.

With that in mind, here are a dozen delightful moments of kitten zen guaranteed to make you smile.

To start things off, there's the warmth you get from watching the purring kitten up above.

And below, Rocky tries really hard to keep playing, but he just can't keep his eyes open.

How about a kitten head massage?

A post shared by Оксана Акиньшина (@oksanaakinshin) on Feb 16, 2017 at 10:01am PST

Oskar, a blind kitten, plays with toys for the first time.

There's something mesmerizing about dabbling in a bowl of water.

きなこ💓 短いお手手で🐾お水遊びしてるにゃฅ( ̳• ·̫ • ̳ฅ)💕 #マンチカン#munchkin#cat#catstagram#neko#cute#lovelycat#lovecats#catlover#cutepetclub#amazing#ねこ#茶トラ#短足#cute#catsofinstagram#flaffy101cats#cutecat#excellent_cats#9gag#cats_of_world_#instacat_meows#bestcats_oftheworld#catsofig#instacat#cats_of_instagram#bestmeow A post shared by 茶太郎💓きなこ💕 (@amaccho5160) on May 22, 2017 at 2:24am PDT

Pooky loves to listen to music to fall asleep. She doesn't like when the tunes stop.

Dont stop playing hooman!! (part 2) . We would play ukulele for Pooky to help her fall asleep when she was a kitten. So she grew up loving the music and still comes to listen whenever I play 😊 . Ps. Did you catch her meow of protest when the music stopped? 😂😍 A post shared by Pooky the Munchkin (@littlemunchiepooky) on Feb 7, 2017 at 7:38am PST

Dex the Cheshire cat snoozes happily.

Chip the puppy and Adele the kitty slumber together.

Not a care in the world. Who needs a bed when you have a basket?

Peanut loves his mama's tail.

Peanut loved mama Dee's tail. #previousfosters #fosteringsaveslives #fosterkitten #formerlove2fosterfosters #multcopets A post shared by Sheila (@love2foster) on Feb 15, 2017 at 9:31pm PST

When you're just a newborn and you're trying to sleep ... times two: