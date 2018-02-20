U.S. Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and her dog, Lucy (Photo: Lindsey Vonn/Facebook)

When Lindsey Vonn isn't on the slopes at the 2017 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, she's more than likely to be found in the company of her photogenic rescue dog, Lucy.

Vonn brought her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel to the Winter Games in South Korea, continuing a habit of bringing the dog to international competitions.

The famous skier has also rescued two other dogs – Bear and Leo – but they're too large to travel with her. Vonn says her dogs are a great source of comfort for her.

"They don't talk back, they don't tell me what to do, they just love me," Vonn told CNN.

Leo was the first dog she adopted in 2014 following her back-to-back knee operations. She suffered from depression after the surgeries and withdrew herself from the 2014 Sochi Olympics. She picked Leo because he'd also a knee injury after being hit by a car.

After that, Vonn adopted Bear and Lucy to round out her loving pack.

"If you don't have anyone it can be very, very lonely and just empty," Vonn told CNN. "I always have someone to cuddle with, and someone that's happy to see me."



And it's interesting to know that Lucy isn't just Vonn's top cuddler in Pyeongchang; she's also an avid fan of all things Olympic!

Editor's Note: This article has been updated since it was originally published in January 2014.

