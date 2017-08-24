There may be a few big catnip deliveries to a certain address in New York City this week.

A pair of cats, Tiger and Troy, are grieving the loss of their former owner and longtime companion, and now have the means to drown their sorrows.

Ellen Frey-Wouter, a writer and former United Nations worker, left her beloved cats the tidy sum of $300,000, ensuring they will want for nothing for the rest of their nine lives. Of course, to make sure the inheritance doesn’t all go to catnip and balls of mouse-scented yarn, Frey-Wouter has designated two of her former health aides to administer the funds.

The windfall reflects just a fraction of Frey-Wouter’s $3 million fortune, the bulk of it going to her aides, charities and, naturally, her lawyer, WABC-TV reports.

Before she died, at the age of 88, the author had her precious Tiger and Troy foremost on her mind, issuing clear instructions on how they were to be treated.

“The cats were like her babies,” Dahlia Grizzle, one of the designated cat caretakers, told the New York Post.

As such, they are never to be caged. Regular grooming and veterinary visits are also be paid for from the fund. And most importantly, love — sometimes referred to as "filet mignon" — will always abound for Tiger and Troy.

There is, however, just one detail. Should anything happen to these cats, a sister in the Netherlands — mercifully, not named Cruella de Vil — would stand to inherit the rest of the feline fortune.

When owners are gone

It isn’t unheard of that people privide for their four-legged friends after they’ve passed. In fact, we might argue, it’s the right thing to do, especially because so many pets end up in shelters after their owner dies.



But some people have gone to extraordinary lengths. Consider real estate tycoon Leona Helmsley. Dubbed the “Queen of Mean” in her lifetime, the notoriously tight-wadded hotelier proved a bounteous beacon in death. At least, to her dog, Trouble, who was bequeathed $12 million. A judge would later take that figure down a few pegs to $2 million, but it proved more than enough for Trouble to live out his days in the lap of luxury at the Helmsley Sandcastle hotel in Sarasota, Florida.

The richest dog in the world? That may be Gunther IV, a dog reportedly worth $400 million, thanks to the largesse of a loving German countess.

That kind of money might make Tiger and Troy’s inheritance pale in comparison. But these cats weren’t born with silver spoons in their mouths. Tiger, especially, was as an alley cat before being rescued.

Now, according to the Post, he’s sleeping in a faux fur bed, lined with silk, dining on the fanciest of feasts and ... well, grieving, of course.