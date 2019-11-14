Meet Narwhal, the rescue puppy with a tail on his forehead

When the volunteers at an animal rescue in Missouri discovered a tiny brown puppy in the freezing cold last weekend, he had an extra-special part. The little guy was sporting a little brown tail on his forehead, right between his eyes.

Other than the beginnings of frostbite on one paw, the 10-week-old pup was healthy and happy, reports Mac's Mission, a nonprofit that focuses on special needs dogs. Of course, they named him Narwhal. Or "Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn."

Unlike the narwhal "unicorn of the sea" which is a marine mammal with a horn that's actually a long, straight canine front tooth, this puppy's extra tail is soft and short and only flops around when he plays. He has another real tail located on his bottom which wags furiously when he's happy — which he always is, the rescue says.

Narwhal's X-ray showed no bones in the tail on his forehead. (Photo: Mac's Mission)

Narwhal went to the veterinarian for a checkup and X-rays show that there's no reason right now to have the extra tail removed.

"The million dollar question about Narwhal's extra tail on his face. Is it connected and does it wag? The extra tail is not connected to anything and has no real use other than making him the COOLEST PUPPY EVER!," the rescue posted on Facebook. "One of our followers said, 'It appears they assembled the puppy wrong. Always follow the directions people!'... The unicorn face tail does not bother Narwhal and he never slows down just like any normal puppy."

Thousands of people all over the country have reached out to the rescue, offering to give the unique puppy a home. He will be looking for his forever family eventually, but the rescue wants to keep an eye on him for a bit to make sure the tail doesn't become an issue."

As the rescue pointed out, "Sometimes there are other genetic factors in cases like these so we are being super cautious and want to ensure he has everything he needs. We will do whatever is best for our little Narwhal."

The playful pup is certainly popular with fans as thousands of followers have shared, liked and gushed over his videos and donated to the rescue in his honor.

"Right now he is pretty much the most unique amazing example of what we do here and we are so thankful to have the chance to be part of his journey," the rescue posted. "Thank you everyone for helping us help them!"

After a tough day of being cute, Narwhal takes a nap. (Photo: Mac's Mission)

