When Jacinda Arden became the prime minister of New Zealand, she became the second youngest person to become the country's prime minister and she's currently the youngest female world leader at the age of 37. She also brought into office with her a polydactyl cat named Paddles who has taken Twitter by storm.

Tweeting from @FirstCatofNZ, Paddles launched her account on Oct. 21, just after Arden was declared the prime minister-elect on Oct. 19. Her Twitter bio reads, appropriately, "First Cat of New Zealand. Have thumbs, will tweet. Not affurliated with Labour Pawty."

Hi, I'm Paddles and I am the First Cat of New Zealand. I have opposable thumbs, I'm purrty special. pic.twitter.com/MPkxdhWCRu — Paddles (@FirstCatofNZ) October 21, 2017

Since launching her account, Paddles has received a welcome from Larry, the official mouser for 10 Downing Street in the U.K.:

@FirstCatofNZ Welcome to the party. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 24, 2017

Paddles was also greeted by Gracie, the yorkie who accompanies the U.S. ambassador to New Zeland, Scott Brown:

Apparently Paddles does cause a little bit of trouble for Clarke Gayford, Arden's partner and fishing show personality:

just spent all morning explaining to cat that she's not even 1 yet so how can she possibly be writing her memoirs

Thanks a lot @FirstCatofNZ pic.twitter.com/JW92LNv926 — Clarke Gayford (@NZClarke) October 24, 2017

WTF Paddles?! I KNEW you were pretend sleeping when I just checked.

....There's Snapper in the fridge. pic.twitter.com/BmlQwHl455 — Clarke Gayford (@NZClarke) October 21, 2017

There's just one thing about Paddles' Twitter account: No one knows who started it.

"There is indeed an account in the name of my cat and I have no idea who has created it," Arden told NewsHub. But she's pleased Paddles has an unofficial account all the same.



"I am quite happy for that person to continue logging on behalf of Paddles, keeping in mind Paddles has thumbs, I can't put it past her it's her own account as well," she explained.



Speculation on the identity of Paddles' PR (or PuRr) human has focused on Gayford, but the person behind the account spoke to RNZ and denied being Gayford. What little RNZ managed to learn is that the PR man — and it is a man — is more of a dog person and doesn't typically vote for the Labour Party, to which Arden belongs. But Paddles and Arden transcended his typical preferences.

"I do like animals either way, and I do like Jacinda, and I like how much she loves her cat. It's very cute. I noticed during the campaign she would do Instagram stories and Paddles was in them, and I was just loving that."

So until the human gets a little worn out from being Paddles, we can expect sassy tweets directed at other world leaders ...

Hope Mum teaches Malcolm the value of a paragraph. 💁😽😹 https://t.co/q8rrPvVOpG — Paddles (@FirstCatofNZ) October 30, 2017

And also playful affirmations of our worth.