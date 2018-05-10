We've all had those moments when we got back from the store with the wrong cereal or the wrong milk … but the wrong dog?

That's why a Miami dad has become the toast of social media with his spectacular mix-up at the local groomer.

As the story was tweeted by a 22-year-old student named Alex, that dog would be Nieves, a 10-year-old Maltese.

And that dad would be the one Alex sent to PetSmart to pick up Nieves after a day at the fur salon.

It turns out there were two little Maltese there.

And our absent-minded dad picked the one that was definitely not Nieves.

"According to him it was because the dog acted normal and followed him to the car and even jumped in as soon as he opened the door," Alex tells BuzzFeed.

MY DAD TOOK MY DOG TO PETSMART TO GET GROOMED AND HE CAME BACK WITH A DIFFERENT DOG AND DIDNT NOTICE UNTIL MY BROTHER AND I TOLD HIM SOMETHING pic.twitter.com/fDxLTKw2Ql — Alex (@Pineappl3pizza) May 2, 2018

Even more comically compelling, dad was all set to go on living with the strange new dog — until his sons pointed out the stranger in their midst. That's when dad confessed he had a sneaking feeling about the dog he brought home.

"My brother and I died of laughter and asked why he would take the dog home if he thought something was off," Alex explains to BuzzFeed. "He said, 'I thought I was getting old and my eyes were betraying me.'"

I’ll miss you so much pic.twitter.com/bR7DfQMbqN — Alex (@Pineappl3pizza) May 2, 2018

Of course, dads and dogs enjoy a special relationship. Consider all the dads who absolutely never wanted a dog — and then got a dog and fell in love.

But not being able to recognize the family dog?

We know of at least one Miami dad who will never make that mistake again.

When he went back to the groomer to replace the pilfered pet and pick up the real Nieves, he made sure to send a quick picture to Alex — just to make sure he got the right dog this time.