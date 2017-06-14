Six puppies are the newest four-legged members of Taiwan's police force. And although one day they'll have a tough and serious job sniffing for bombs and drugs for the National Police Agency (NPA), right now they'll just make you melt.

NPA police puppy All geared up and ready to go. (Photo: Director of the Office of the NPA/Facebook)

Mostly, they just want to get a little sleep.

puppy yawning on top of a police cruiser It's a rough/ruff life. (Photo: Director of the Office of the NPA/Facebook)

When they get a whole lot bigger, the tiny recruits eventually will follow in their mother's paw steps.

"The puppies' mom, named Yellow, is in the K-9 unit ... the department that [deals with] anti drug and anti bomb [issues]," a spokesperson from the NPA told Mashable. "We will train the puppies to join our police duties."

Two little police puppies hang out atop a cruiser. Two little police puppies hang out atop a cruiser. (Photo: Director of the Office of the NPA/Facebook)

Woman staring at NPA police puppy It's rude to stare, but it's hard not to. (Photo: Director of the Office of the NPA/Facebook)

The puppies were born May 9, and are named Lucky Star, Schumann, Feida, Brother, AJ and Full Moon.

NPA police puppy sleeping NPA police puppy dreams of the future. (Photo: Director of the Office of the NPA/Facebook)

The puppies are just a few weeks old, but the NPA's Facebook page is already packed with posts from adoring fans and offers from people willing to take over raising the pups or start a fan page for them.

NPA puppy being held by woman Police puppy hangs out with one of his future human teammates. (Photo: Director of the Office of the NPA/Facebook)

Mary Jo DiLonardo writes about everything from health to parenting — and anything that helps explain why her dog does what he does.

Related on MNN:
Gavel the German shepherd puppy police dog dropout
This puppy lost his police job for being too nice
Related topics: Pets