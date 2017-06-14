Six puppies are the newest four-legged members of Taiwan's police force. And although one day they'll have a tough and serious job sniffing for bombs and drugs for the National Police Agency (NPA), right now they'll just make you melt.

All geared up and ready to go. (Photo: Director of the Office of the NPA/Facebook)

Mostly, they just want to get a little sleep.

It's a rough/ruff life. (Photo: Director of the Office of the NPA/Facebook)

When they get a whole lot bigger, the tiny recruits eventually will follow in their mother's paw steps.

"The puppies' mom, named Yellow, is in the K-9 unit ... the department that [deals with] anti drug and anti bomb [issues]," a spokesperson from the NPA told Mashable. "We will train the puppies to join our police duties."

Two little police puppies hang out atop a cruiser. (Photo: Director of the Office of the NPA/Facebook)

It's rude to stare, but it's hard not to. (Photo: Director of the Office of the NPA/Facebook)

The puppies were born May 9, and are named Lucky Star, Schumann, Feida, Brother, AJ and Full Moon.

NPA police puppy dreams of the future. (Photo: Director of the Office of the NPA/Facebook)

The puppies are just a few weeks old, but the NPA's Facebook page is already packed with posts from adoring fans and offers from people willing to take over raising the pups or start a fan page for them.