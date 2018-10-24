Tiny puppies in tiny costumes: It's all you really need this Halloween

It's not Halloween without candy corn — and this puppy's outfit will make you appreciate the candy even if you don't like to eat it. (Photo: Blue Heron Farm)

Halloween may be full of sweet treats, but we think this dose of sugar may push you over the edge.

The folks over at Blue Heron Farm near Houston, Texas, are celebrating Halloween by releasing a photo a day of one of their foster puppies in a simple but adorable costume — that's every day for the month of October.

This puppy is dressed as Cookie Monster. (Photo: Blue Heron Farm)

The farm is run by Christian and Lisa Seger, who have a shared love of animals and sustainability. They decided to foster a dog named Harriet as she prepared to have pups.

The Segers are fostering the dogs for 4 Paws Farms, a nonprofit in Texas that rescues pets and helps them find foster homes, forever homes or a place on their farm.

Introducing The Breakfast Club. (Photo: Blue Heron Farm)

Once Harriet's litter was born, the Segers began creating the cutest assortment of puppy pictures you'll find this Halloween. The puppies are dressed as candy, breakfast, cartoon characters, animals and many other creative ideas.

Lisa and Christian started their farm in 2006 to show, "it was possible to run a profitable farm while treating the land, the animals and the people involved with dignity and respect."

While fostering some of the cutest doggos on the internet, they also take care of their herd of Nubian goats and manage their 10.5 acres using sustainable agricultural principles.

Enjoy more snapshots of their lovable group of cuddly canines below:

Merpup. (Photo: Blue Heron Farm)

Superpup! (Photo: Blue Heron Farm)

Puppy dressed as a bee. (Photo: Blue Heron Farm)

Ladybug pup. (Photo: Blue Heron Farm)

Puppy dressed as a turtle. (Photo: Blue Heron Farm)

Lion pup with a roar! (Photo: Blue Heron Farm)

Tiny Dancer. (Photo: Blue Heron Farm)

Tiny carrot pup. (Photo: Blue Heron Farm)

Salt and Pepper Pups! (Photo: Blue Heron Farm)

