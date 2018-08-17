For 10 months, Blue has been looking for the perfect home. The lanky, athletic pup has been patiently waiting at the Suffolk East and Ipswich Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) center in the U.K. while thousands of people have walked by him, choosing other pets instead.

Blue is a lurcher, which is a cross between a greyhound and a retriever, collie or sheepdog. Often bred for hunting, lurchers are athletic and fast. Blue, for example, loves to race around the yard chasing a ball. But he's also incredibly loving, according to the RSPCA.

"He is a super affectionate lad who loves nothing more than leaning against you getting lots of fuss…..he is a real people dog!" according to his official bio.

The RSPCA took in Blue in May 2017 when his owners couldn't take care of him anymore. He was adopted several months later but was returned after just a few weeks. Blue has been at the shelter now for more than 300 days.

Spreading the word

The shelter has kicked off a national appeal to get Blue adopted, and the campaign is earning the overlooked dog international attention. Blue is the star of the RSPCA's Facebook page and a sweet video, shown above. They've taken out ads in local publications and asked other shelters for help in spreading the word.

But according to the Ipswich Star, the center has had 3,420 people visit since November and no one has been interested in the handsome 4-year-old pup.

“If you want a dog to go and sit and have a cuddle with all the staff here go and sit with Blue," center manager Zoe Barrett told the publication. "He is a real favorite for all of us — we absolutely adore him and just want to see him settle into a long-term home."

Blue isn't perfect, the RSPCA admits. Because his chase drive is so strong, he isn't fond of other dogs and would need to go to a home without other pets. But the shelter hopes someone will look past that small flaw in his otherwise-perfect personality.

"He is a gorgeous dog," Barrett said. "I know there will be someone out there for him, there always is, but we just need that special person to come forward."

If you think you have the perfect home for Blue, email the shelter at martlesham@rspca-ipswich.org.uk to find out more.