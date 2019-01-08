The best part of the big game is the Puppy Bowl

Some people probably do tune in for the football on Super Bowl Sunday, but we secretly know that the real sporting event that day is the Puppy Bowl.

Tail-wagging puppies take over the field on Animal Planet on Sunday, Feb. 3, at 3 p.m. (pregame starts at 2 p.m.) as the Puppy Bowl celebrates its 15th year with more dogs from more shelters than ever before. Puppy Bowl XV will feature 93 puppies from more than 50 shelters in over 20 states and U.S. territories, plus Costa Rica.

Here's a look at some of the cute and cuddly players representing "Team Ruff" and "Team Fluff."

There are several special needs contestants including Will, a three-legged doodle mix, and Bumble, a blind and hearing-impaired Australian shepherd mix.

Will and Bumble sport their team logo. (Photo: Animal Planet)

Several of the dogs come from the Sato Project which rescues abandoned and abused dogs from the streets of Puerto Rico. Meet Harry and Bugsy.

Harry and Bugsy came to the Puppy Bowl courtesy of the Sato Project in Puerto Rico. (Photo: Animal Planet)

These puppies end up being winners on and off the field. Every dog that has taken part in the game in previous years has ended up getting adopted. Because the show was taped in the fall, most of these pups will probably be watching themselves on TV from the comfort of their new homes.

This is Scooter and Heinz. (Photo: Animal Planet)

Viewers can catch the action on and off the field with a locker room camera, the popular water bowl cam, kiss cam and aerial shots of the field. Sometimes it's as fun to watch the puppies nap as it is to watch them actually play.

This is Pirate and Helen. (Photo: Animal Planet)

In addition to the puppy action, there's a kitten halftime show for feline fans. Older dogs will also get a chance to shine on Feb. 2, for the second Dog Bowl, featuring 63 adult dogs from shelters and rescues. The matchup — pitting Team Goldies versus Team Oldies — airs at 8 p.m., also on Animal Planet.

Meet Maisey and Lola. (Photo: Animal Planet)

Here are more of the adorable players. Visit Animal Planet to meet the full starting lineup.

Here's Shy and Sierra. (Photo: Animal Planet)

This is Foles and Ziggy ..... those ears! (Photo: Animal Planet)

Hello, Clara! (Photo: Animal Planet)





And to leave you on a perfectly sweet note, this is Melody. (Photo: Animal Planet)

