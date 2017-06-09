Gavel the German shepherd puppy was enrolled in a police dog academy, hoping to one day earn a prestigious position with the Queensland Police Service in Australia.

There was only one hitch: Gavel was too friendly. Instead of attacking the bad guys, Gavel was eager to make every stranger his pal. Police felt the pup "did not display the necessary aptitude for a life on the front line," according to the BBC.

Gavel the puppy shows off his not-so-fierce face. (Photo: Governor of Queensland/Facebook)

So Gavel was booted from the academy and needed a new job. Lucky for him, he was already being fostered at Government House, the official residence of the Queensland governor, where he'd lived since he was 6 weeks old. Not wanting to oust the friendly pup from his home, Gov. Paul de Jersey found the perfect new job for him.

Gavel now welcomes guests and plays with tour groups in his new capacity as Vice Regal Dog, a position he's held since February.

"He has outgrown four ceremonial coats, undergone a career change (his official title is now Gavel VRD, 'Vice-Regal Dog'), and brought untold joy to the lives of the Governor, Mrs de Jersey, Government House staff, and the thousands of Queenslanders who have since visited the estate," the governor posted on Facebook. "We think you will agree that he has become a much cherished part of Government House life!"

All grown up now, Gavel looks handsome in his official uniform. (Photo: Governor of Queensland/Facebook)

Gavel sometimes sits in on meetings with the governor, a spokesman told the Brisbane Times, and the dog has become "a valued and much-loved" part of the family.

Gavel hangs out on the lawn with Gov. Paul de Jersey. (Photo: Governor of Queensland/Facebook)

Gavel's exploits are a hit on social media, where fans are thrilled that the governor found him such an ideal new occupation.

"Great leaders know how to take advantage of every team member's strengths," Ameri Bugger commented on Facebook, "so great work for recognizing this wonderful guy's ability to make an important contribution!"