Ryan Gosling rarely went out in public without his main squeeze.

That would be George, the terrier mix the actor once described as “the love of my life.”

But there are some places not even the most steadfast of friends can’t go together. Or at least, at the same time. George died last December.

"George, as he started to age, started looking like an aging rock star," Gosling told Ellen DeGeneres on Friday. "He was sort of skinny-fat and he had big hair, you know, no teeth, open sores, but still sexy."

Of course, Gosling was supposed to be promoting his new film, "Blade Runner 2049." But, as he often did when George was alive, the actor steered the conversation to the little dog with the big hair.

"It's funny to say 'dog' because ... there was something about George where I think he felt like being a dog was beneath him,” he continued. “He would not do tricks. If you wanted him even to sit down, you had to convince him it was in his best interest."

Watch his sweet interview with Ellen here:

It wouldn’t be the first time, George stole the scene. Gosling and George were inseparable in life — whether it was jogging together in Los Angeles or making appearances on late night TV.

"George is way more interesting than I am. I'd much rather talk about him,” he told The Independent in January 2013.

And when George could no longer be by his side, Gosling found a way to keep him even closer to his heart.

On Sept. 21, Gosling showed up at a London press event wearing the terrier’s tag around his neck. He wore the same chain later, at events in Berlin, Madrid and Paris.

The tag bears the dog’s name and two phone numbers. You know, in case, George ever wandered astray — just CALL RYAN GOSLING.

The thing is George will never be lost again. Because the chains that bound these hearts in life will make sure Gosling knows just where to find George when they meet again.