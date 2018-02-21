Callum spelled out Charlie's name in the poem. (Photo: @luciedunne_/Twitter)

When he found out his teacher had lost her beloved dog, Charlie, little Callum of Glasgow, Scotland, wrote her a letter. The note was so thoughtful that the teacher's daughter shared it on Twitter.

"Mum's been so upset about the dog being put to sleep and stressing about having to go back into school today, and she got this from a wee boy in her class," Lucie Dunne wrote.

"To Mrs. Dunne," Callum wrote on the outside of the card. "Sorry if you don't like it or it makes you emotional."

Inside the card was a poem. It started, "I'm sorry about your dog. I want to say that your dog was..."

Then Callum spelled out "Charlie," along the side in an acrostic, pointing out the pup's many attributes.

And because kids can be so awesome sometimes, Callum wrote, "But most of all know your dog was special and your dog is in a better place and is looking over you."

Callum ended his letter with, "Charlie was a great dog."

At the time of publication, the tweet had been shared more than 22,000 times with 114,000 likes.

Of course, the young boy's thoughtfulness is tugging on quite a few heartstrings:

Whoever Callum’s parents are they need a good pat on the back for raising a lovely, thoughtful child. — Kissing Frogs (@findaprince) February 20, 2018

made me emotional, this little one sums up the fear we all have of saying nothing about loss or saying the wrong thing, #NobelPrizeplease — Imelda Finnerty (@blisswords) February 20, 2018

What a wonderful young man! Faith in humanity's future restored. — Mary Diedrich (@marydiisd) February 20, 2018

One commenter summed it up perfectly: "We need more Callums in the world."