Julian Gavino's recent trip to Disney World was a magical experience for him — and his service dog, Atlas, had a great time as well.

The 18-month-old pup's favorite toy at home is a large stuffed Pluto character. And on this trip to the placed described as the Happiest Place on Earth, Atlas got to meet the life-sized version of his best friend.

The two said hello by touching snout-to-snout. After that, Atlas was ready to play.

"He was ecstatic! He has a stuffed one at home so I’ve always wanted him to see his pal," Gavino said.

Pluto and Atlas met when Gavino, 22, took his service dog to the Japan Pavilion at Epcot Center over the weekend.

Gavino has a rare connective tissue disorder called Ehlers Danlos Syndrome. Atlas serves as his mobility dog. The happy canine came from New Horizons Service Dogs in Florida.

In the video, Atlas gives Pluto a big lick on the face after a quick sniff. Then his tail starts wagging in a big way — and he has quite the tail.

Gavino, whose video of the playful encounter has gone viral on social media, is a big fan of Disney World.

Something tells us this happy duo might be going back!