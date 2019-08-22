Disney's latest scruffy star came from some very humble beginnings.

Monte was just a streetwise pup when he was rescued from a municipal shelter in Las Cruces, New Mexico, by HALO Animal Rescue in April 2018. The friendly, happy dog caught the eye of Hollywood animal trainer Mark Forbes, who adopted the charismatic pooch, CBS News reports.

"He had great characteristics that the film industry was looking for," HALO Outreach Director Erin Denmark tells MNN. "He knew how to sit, stay and walked well on a leash."

Plus, well, look at that face. Those are movie-star good looks. A star was born.

"When they reached out, we were kept in the dark, of course, as to what he might appear in. Very hush-hush! " Denmark says.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Get a first look at the live-action Lady and the Tramp and more Disney magic headed to #DisneyPlus in the latest issue of "Disney twenty-three": https://t.co/hQMdeDsF1Y pic.twitter.com/BlYN4gwAlO — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) August 13, 2019

The word is out that Monte will star as Tramp, that scoundrel with a heart of gold, in the live-action remake of Disney's classic 1955 animated feature, "Lady and the Tramp." Monte's voice will be provided by actor Justin Theroux, who has a rescue dog, Kuma, reports People. Tramp's love, Lady, will be played by a cocker spaniel named Rose and voiced by Tessa Thompson.

The new movie premieres Nov. 12 and will be available only on Disney’s new streaming service Disney+.

As for his former friends at the shelter, they are elated about their budding star.

"His adopters take great care of him and he’s such a great example of what shelter pets can be," Denmark says. "We couldn’t be happier for Monte!"

Shelter dog is new 'Lady and the Tramp' star

