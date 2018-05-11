Every mother has her day. And if that old saying holds true, so too does every dog. But it seems a couple of dogs at a shelter in Atlanta have waited a long time for their day to come.

So long, in fact, that both dogs — Duchess and Buttercup — became mothers before finding a family to adopt them.

Although for Buttercup, that distinction was tragically fleeting.

Buttercup has bounced back from the heartbreak of losing her babies. (Photo: Best Friends Animal Society)

She was already pregnant when she arrived at Fulton County Animal Services. But in her weak condition, none of her puppies survived.

And Duchess? She experienced a different kind of heartbreak, having arrived at a shelter with five healthy and rambunctious babies in tow. One by one, they were adopted by families — leaving just mom behind.

When it comes to finding a family, puppies are typically the first out the shelter door, even though there are so many reasons why older dogs often make the most meaningful impact on a family.

Duchess nursed her puppies -- until they were big and strong enough to be adopted. (Photo: Best Friends Animal Society)

The thing is, as we've seen time and time again, a shelter dog's heart isn't easily shattered.

In fact, both Buttercup and Duchess aren't exactly sulking at the Atlanta chapter of Best Friends Animal Society. In the hands of their heart-healing keepers, they've blossomed in every way.

Buttercup is available for adoption at the Best Friends shelter in Atlanta. (Photo: Best Friends Animal Society)

Duchess still likes to prance around on her daily walks, and, as the shelter notes in a press release, "demonstrate her good manners with both people and other dogs."

Buttercup, the release adds, has "healed and made lots of human and canine friends alike."

But shelter staff know all too well that shelter life can wear a dog down. This weekend, Best Friends is hoping that some families, in the spirit of that special day, will give these mothers the best gift of all — a home where they can truly spread their roots.

Think you can help?

If you happen to be in Atlanta, you can pay these moms a visit at the Best Friends Pet Adoption Center any day between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m., or email atladoptions@bestfriends.org.