When the Kansas City Chiefs won a game this season, defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi would pay for a dog's adoption fee at KC Pet Project, a local shelter. When the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's Super Bowl, Nnadi celebrated in a much bigger way. The shelter announced in a Facebook post that Nnadi is paying for the adoptions of all their adoptable dogs available on or before Super Bowl Sunday.

"We have had an amazing, season-long, partnership with Derrick and he couldn't have thought of a better ending," the shelter wrote.

There were more than 100 dogs listed for adoption at the time of the post. Adoption fees normally range from $75 to $300.

The partnership with the shelter is sponsored by the Derrick Nnadi Foundation. The foundation has worked with the Ronald McDonald House and Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kansas City.

Nnadi was named the NFL Players Association Community MVP of the Week in September for his work in Kansas City and in his hometown of Virginia Beach.

Obviously an animal lover, Nnadi has two dogs named Rocky and Saint that have their own Instagram page.

Grateful fans

After the announcement, happy fans and pet lovers commented on the shelter's Facebook page.

"Thank you for using your fame and fortune for good," said Toni.

"THIS is the kind of sports name that needs to be a role model for our youngsters," wrote Christy. "Giving back and choosing his own path. You rock young man!"

Said Sharri: "Way to go. Raised public awareness about shelter adoptions and educated an entire country about doing good things."

Super Bowl champ celebrates by paying off adoption fees for more than 100 shelter dogs

