Terminally ill girl's wish is a letter from your dog

There's a little 7-year-old girl in Wisconsin who is dealing with a rare and inoperable brain tumor. To help deal with the pain of her disease, Emma Mertens is asking people to send her letters and photos from their dogs.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family cover medical expenses and in the comments, people from all over the country and in many parts of the world have shared notes and photos from their four-legged friends. They have sent hugs, kisses and tail wags. They've written about their favorite hobbies, movies and treats. Most of all, they've told Emma she is in their thoughts and she is loved.

Emma has diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, an aggressive, hard-to-treat tumor found at the base of the brain. So far, she's had two surgeries and radiation therapy.

According to her GoFundMe page:

Last weekend she was having a normal weekend playing with friends, playing in the snow, and wrestling with her brothers. On Sunday though, she got a headache and started having flu like symptoms. By Wednesday, she was rushed into surgery to reduce swelling on the brain. She has had a second surgery now and is preparing for 6 weeks of daily radiation therapy. She is a fighter and she and her family along with everyone on Team Emma are here to fight for her.

While she fights, dogs everywhere are showing their support.

Burley and Babette in Ottawa, Ontario. (Photo: Tania Calverley)

Tania Calverley sent a photo of her two snow-covered pups with the note: "Burley and Babette send lots of love and doggie kisses from cold Ottawa, Ontario Canada."

Daisy and Tymber send love from Michigan. (Photo: Megan Janofski)

Megan Janofski wrote on the GoFundMe page from Michigan. "Hi Emma! Our names are Daisy and Tymber and we live in Michigan. We love cuddling and playing fetch. Our owner told us you aren’t feeling good. We are sending all our love to you! We think you’re pretty incredible for going through this. Stay strong and brave. Love, Daisy and Tymber."

Shelby and Nikki send kisses from Virginia. (Photo: Maria Emilia)

Maria Emilia sent greeting from her two dogs in Virginia Beach. "Hi sweet and beautiful Emma! My two Aussie pup pups want to send you tons of hugs and kisses - little Shelby and big brother Nikki boy say that you are AWESOME!"

Lola wrote the note, but included photos of her canine siblings. (Photo: Ursula Bedeaux)

Ursula Bedeaux's dog Lola sent the message: "Hi Emma, our mom told us about you and how brave you are. She also told us that you love dogs, so Harriett, Maggie, and I (Lola), thought we would send you some hugs and kisses from Minnesota!!! ❤️❤️❤️"

She included photos of Harriett and Maggie, too.

Harriett and Maggie (Photo: Ursula Bedeaux)

If you (or your dog) want to send a message to Emma, you can click on the GoFundMe link above or reach out via email or regular mail:

Emma Mertens

P.O. Box 230

Hartland, Wisconsin, 53029

emmalovesdogs7@gmail.com

Terminally ill girl's wish is a letter from your dog

7-year-old Emma Mertens of Wisconsin, a girl with an inoperable brain tumor, is asking for photos and letters from dogs to help her feel better.