A 3-month-old puppy was left inside a bag in an airport bathroom along with a distressing note explaining why he had been abandoned.

The miniature Chihuahua was found at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas where he was accompanied by a handwritten note that detailed a story of domestic abuse.

"Hi! I'm Chewy! My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn't afford me to get on the flight. She didn't want to leave me with all her heart but she has NO other option," the note reads.

"My ex-boyfriend kicked my dog when we were fighting and he has a big knot on his head. He probably needs a vet. I love Chewy sooo much. Please love and take care of him."

Airport employees took the puppy to a local animal rescue group.

“This one really got to me," Darlene Blair of Connor & Millie’s Dog Rescue told KSNV. "You could tell by the way the note was written that the woman was in dire stress and she didn’t want to give him up and she couldn’t take him with her.”

The rescue went public with Chewy's story, Blair told the Washington Post, in hopes of reuniting the pup with his owner.

“The No. 1 reason we started this was to let her know that he was safe and to let her know that if she is safe and wants Chewy back, we will do whatever it takes,” she said.



Although Chewy's owner hasn't reached out, the sweet little pooch has stirred up an avalanche of interest online from would-be adopters. So much so that the rescue group has had to post over and over on Facebook:

"Chewy is safe, healthy and thriving. We have received thousands of applications and inquiries about adopting Chewy and we sincerely appreciate each and every one. We are hoping that Chewy's mom is in a safe place and will see Chewy's story so we can return Chewy to her if she so chooses and the circumstances are right for both of them."

Blair said two vets examined Chewy and found no signs of abuse or trauma. The puppy is in foster care now to make sure he's healthy and fine before a permanent home is chosen.