Woman creates safe haven for 97 dogs in her home during Hurricane Dorian

A woman in the Bahamas has taken nearly 100 dogs into her home to protect them from Hurricane Dorian.

"97 dogs are inside my house and 79 of them are inside my master bedroom. It has been insane since last night," Phillips posted on Facebook.

"We have barricaded the refuge and nobody is outside, the music is playing in all directions of the house and the AC is blowing for them. I managed to bring some less fortunate ones and I really appreciate some of you donating for crates.. I really needed it for the scared ones and the sick ones. so Thank you!"

Phillips posted photos of the dogs: Some were sleeping or lounging, while others were just standing around, though they did create a lot of poop and pee in the house, "... but at least they are respecting my bed and nobody has dared to jump in," she wrote.

They all appeared to be getting along.

And that, apparently, was the one question on many people's minds when they saw the puppy-packed home.

"For all the ones asking.. yes.. everyone here gets along and welcome the newcomers with tail wags cause they know they are their brothers and sisters in suffering on the streets," Phillips wrote in another post.

"They are not like the selfish humans that mistreated and abused them or simply passed them by and let them to die on the streets. Each of my babies deserve to have loving homes, so please, I am begging for rescues to help them!! My heart is breaking that I left so many on the streets cause I had no more room to bring them.. Please.. Please!!"

Help from strangers

Phillips and her brother work with animal rescues across the U.S. to get dogs off the streets and into adoptive homes. She noted that on Sept. 1, the day she brought the dogs inside, it was the fourth anniversary of the rescue's creation. Since then, she says they have taken in nearly 1,000 dogs and found them homes.



Phillips' Facebook posts were shared and liked thousands of times, helping to spread the word about the small rescue. An online fundraiser with a goal of raising $20,000 had tallied just more than $70,000 at time of publication.

"All services are down, all TVs are fried from the lightnings so no more cartoons for the sick dogs until we can purchase new ones," Phillips wrote in an update.

"I pray for the other islands who have unimaginable damages and I don't see how any dogs or any living being could have survived outside. My heart goes out to them. Thank you for the outpouring support and heartfelt prayers from so many people that don't even know us, my post from yesterday went viral and total strangers are reaching out to us giving us the exposure that we need so bad. Thank you!"

