The 'world's worst cat' just got adopted

You might think being labeled the "World's Worst Cat" would be an obstacle to finding a forever home, but not so.

Meet Perdita, a cat lovingly described by a rescue group as "just a jerk" — a kitty that stares "into your soul until you feel as if you may never be cheerful again" She's the latest shelter pet to become an internet sensation.

One look at her and you'll realize this special kitty's seemingly grouchy face is all a ploy. She just needs a little space, that's all.

This feisty feline was rescued by Mitchell County Animal Rescue (MCAR) in Spruce Pine, North Carolina, in mid-January. Executive Director Amber Lowry jokingly described Perdita on social media as the "World's Worst Cat," and feline lovers took notice.

The posts about Perdita quickly reached thousands of shares. She was featured on several major television shows and websites. Arm & Hammer even offered free cat litter for a year to her adopters.

As her fame grew, so did the stack of applications from people wanting to adopt her.

Lowry and the team at the animal rescue knew it would take a special family to bring Perdita home — especially considering her likes and dislikes, as described on the animal rescue's Facebook page:

Likes: The song Catch Scratch Fever, the movie Pet Cemetery, jump scares, lurking in dark corners, being queen of her domicile.

Dislikes: The color pink, kittens, dogs, children, the Dixie Chicks, Disney movies, Christmas and hugs.

Keeping those lists in mind, the staff at MCAR thoroughly sifted through the nearly 200 adoption applications Perdita received, calling to interview many of the applicants.

Perdita found a forever home after nearly 200 adoption applications came her way. (Photo: Mitchell County Animal Rescue)

On Feb. 1, Perdita was finally adopted by Joe and Betty, a couple from Monroe County, Tennessee, who have years of cat experience.

According to MCAR, Perdita, "tolerated their meet and greet well with minimum complaining and very little slapping, a sure stamp of approval from the World’s Worst Cat."

Joe and Betty plan on changing her name to Noel, just to make sure the name Perdita — which comes from the Latin perditus, meaning "lost" — isn't the cause of her naughty behavior.

Perdita wont be leaving the limelight after adoption. Her past, present and future experiences are being shared on her Instagram page.

With Perdita starting her new life, MCAR is happy to accept donations in her honor, donations that will help care for the other cats and kittens at the shelter that don't have such big personalities.

