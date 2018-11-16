Museums can bring art to populations that may not otherwise have access to them. Regrettably, this is only true for humans. Cats have to work a little harder to get some culture.

In June 2016, the Onomichi City Museum of Art in Hiroshima, Japan, opened an exhibit of street cat photographer shot by Mitsuaki Iwago. Shortly after the exhibit opened, a stray cat decided it wanted to take in the exhibit. It sauntered through the sliding glass doors and sat in the atrium for a moment before being shooed out by a security guard.

The black cat, named Ken-chan, has since tried his best to get into the museum ever since. By March 2017, a yellow tabby, named Gosaku, or Go-chan, had joined Ken in his quest to get into the museum, like in the video above. Both Ken-chan and Go-chan are routinely turned away, however.

Still, the art-seeking duo have become mascots of sorts for the museum. Both routinely hang out around the museum, appear on official gift shop merchandise and receive pets and ear scritches from the guards before they're gently escorted back outdoors. We hope they never stop trying to get into the museum. Perhaps, one day, they'll get a private, after-hours tour.

In the meantime, you can follow Ken-chan and Go-chan's attempts to get into the museum by following the museum's official Twitter feed.

2 cats determined to get into a Japanese art museum will steal your heart

The Onomichi City Museum of Art in Japan has been shooing away two cats from their doors ever since they opened up a feline-centered exhibit in 2016.