It's no secret: Dogs love Christmas presents, too.

These precious adoptable pups at Dogs Trust Ireland celebrated the holidays by picking out a Christmas present from dozens of donated toys.

"This year we combined toy donations from our staff and amazing supporters, lined them up and let the dogs in our Rehoming Centre pick their own Christmas present," the group writes in the video description.



These dogs from Dublin will put a smile on your face as you watch them carefully choose a toy and run around in pure bliss.



"Deciding on which toy was a big decision for some dogs and some delighted in the squeakiest toy they could find — you'll need sound on to appreciate their joy in full effect," they wrote.



You might enjoy it so much you'll decide to visit your local shelter and give a pup a forever home.

Ben Bolton looks at everything through a video lens.

Watch these rescue pups pick out their Christmas presents

