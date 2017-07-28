When George Mallory was asked why he climbed Mount Everest, he tersely replied, "Because it's there."

This kitten probably thought the same thing as it ascended to the top of wildlife photographer Mitsuaki Iwagō's head.

Iwagō was in Japan's Okinawa Prefecture photographing and filming stray cats for a special that aired on NHK (Nippon Hōsō Kyōkai, or the Japanese Broadcasting Corporation) when a kitten decided it wanted to get up-close and personal with Iwagō. The tiny ginger cat walked over to the photographer and settled in for a little rest. After the cat nap, the kitten climbed up Iwagō's arm and up to Iwagō's head.

Iwagō, for his part, never lost sight of his other subjects despite the cute distraction. He stayed glued to the viewfinder, shooting away. Even as the kitten meowed from atop his head, he doesn't move or shift at all. Instead, Iwagō simply said, "Hmm" as a way to acknowledge the kitten's noises.

It's a sweet moment in urban wildlife photography.