Perhaps you stayed up too late the night before, or perhaps the entire concept of "morning" is something you've never liked. Either way, sometimes it's simply hard to wake up and get out of bed when you're supposed to.

Now, at least, we have a mascot for that attitude, and it's this adorable Australian shepherd puppy.

This cute little fella doesn't want to leave the comfort of the bed. Even his cute little barks sound like he's saying, "Nope!" And that overly dramatic head flop back into the pillow? Pure and utter disdain for the notion of getting out bed.

You stay strong, puppy! Don't let them take away your blankets! You're an inspiration to all of us!