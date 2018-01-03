A post shared by Mary & Secret 💞 (@my_aussie_gal) on Dec 28, 2017 at 6:43pm PST

When you think about dog sleds, you may think about a team of huskies pulling a sled across a snowy and icy landscape.

Perhaps you should change that image to an Australian shepherd confidently riding a sled down a hill.

Secret, a 3-year-old Aussie shepherd and the canine companion to 17-year-old human Mary, took advantage of there finally being enough snow for to get some sledding in. And by "some" we mean around 50 shots down the hill, according to Mary's Instagram caption. Secret drags her sled all the way to the top of the hill, hops on and gets her own snowy version of zoomies on as she slides down the hill. Once at the bottom, it's right back up again, sled in mouth.

If only every day were a snow day for Secret.