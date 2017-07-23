A post shared by Sawyer LC (@lil.sawyer) on Feb 15, 2015 at 6:35am PST

When this bunny hopped into a cozy pet bed, it probably wasn't thinking it'd get a tour of the room as a result.

But that's exactly what happened. It seems that the aforementioned bed actually belongs to a very determined puppy who was not happy to find said bunny in the bed. And we call that little puppy determined because in what seems like an effort to get the bunny to vacate the bed, the puppy drags the bed across the room — with the bunny still in it.

As determined as that puppy is, however, the bunny seems equally stubborn, clearly set on not vacating the bed. It's a war of the cute and the stubborn — and it's not clear who will win.