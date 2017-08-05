We think of cats as mostly being befuddled by laser pointers and getting high on catnip. We don't think of them charging into a lush meadow and picking up a stick, but this cat does — and with aplomb.

This kitty darts into the field as soon as the stick is thrown, and you could be forgiven for mistakenly thinking it was a dog with a fairly long tail. Even the way the cat hunkers down a little bit to get a good grab on the stick seems just a touch canine-esque. But then, as it scampers back, it's clear it's a cat that just loves playing fetch.

It's clear the cat is confident in its fetching skills. The tail straight up in the air like that? That's a sure sign that this cat knows what it's doing, and that it's happy to be doing it.