A post shared by 💙ROCCO💙 (@theteddybearstaffy) on Jun 3, 2017 at 5:49am PDT

This Staffordshire bull terrier very much wants to go on a vacation, and he's even packed his own bag. (Well, he's packed himself into a bag, anyway.)

The adorable doggo isn't taking "No" for an answer, either. He lays down in the bag, and playfully barks, as if to say, "No, you see, I fit very nicely into this Louis Vuitton bag."

When that doesn't work, well, out come the pitiful puppy dog eyes and some high-pitched barks and whimpers. Quick. Someone get a mop. My heart is melting all over the floor.

In this dog's defense, he has a long history with LV's bags. I mean, just look at this photo of him curled up as a puppy:

A post shared by 💙ROCCO💙 (@theteddybearstaffy) on Jun 1, 2017 at 7:40am PDT

I. Know.

So, maybe, just maybe, this good, good dog deserves a trip in his beloved bag.