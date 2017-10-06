More than a few of us probably have some sort of shower curtain. It stops water from getting everywhere when we shower and also gives us a bit of privacy. But sometimes a shower curtain isn't always available, especially when you're bathing in a sink.

This owlet, however, doesn't seem to mind all that much. Sure, it initially seems a little confrontational once it notices someone watching it. It spreads its wings and bobs its head around, as if to convey a message of, "I was here first, just enjoying my bath. You're the one who came in here with a camera, buddy."

But then the owlet goes back to its bath time fun, splashing its beak and spreading out its feathers. Water even gets everywhere, so maybe this sink should've come with a splash warning since it didn't come with a curtain.