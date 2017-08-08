The pool is best enjoyed with a friend — and not just from a safety perspective — as Brylie the dog knows so well.

To enjoy her in-pool siesta, Brylie brings along her favorite teddy bear. The teddy bear isn't just a companion and first mate on the SS Pool Party; it's also a pillow. Yes, Brylie is prepared for her three-hour cruise/nap around the pool while the little cleaner robot does its thing.

It seems like a great way to chill out, too, since Brylie doesn't seem eager to get out of the pool, even after daddy gets home. Maybe she's hoping for some poolside treat service, too!