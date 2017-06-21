A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ G E O R G E (@golden_george_) on Mar 12, 2016 at 4:33pm PST

Most dogs love the beach. The feeling of soft sand in their paws, all the beach-y smells, barking at the ocean. But some dogs love the ocean more than others, and they're not afraid to show it.

Like this dog for instance. The video, taken at a beach in St. Andrews, Scotland, shows a dog prancing through the beach like a deer prances through a meadow. Even though there's no sound, you can almost hear the delicate splashes in the surf as the dog hops along.

The dog's joy, however, is a good reminder for all of us, in good times and bad: Prance like no one's watching.