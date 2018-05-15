This is why it's important not to swim alone.

Remus and Smokey, two dogs that reside in Mesa, Arizona, were playing near the pool, likely hoping to cool down from the late spring heat. However, Smokey was unable to get back to the deck after wading into the deeper end of the pool, which he wasn't used to.

Remus, a friend of Smokey's who was over for a playdate, thankfully had received some "lifedog" training and knew exactly what to do. After attempting to grasp Smokey's paw in his mouth and drag the floundering pup onto the deck, Remus dove into the pool and pushes his buddy onto the deck from below!

One of the humans keeping an eye on the dogs had gone to the bathroom, and that's when the doggos escaped through the fence and into the pool area.

"When we saw the footage, we were amazed and our hearts filled with joy," one Smokey's human companions told The Dodo. "My best friend [Remus' human companion] cried when we sent her the video. She says he's a certified lifeguard now."

We think Remus will look very good in shades, a visor and a red tank top.