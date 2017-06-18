If there's one thing that Eclipse, a black lab who resides in Seattle, proves, it's that humans aren't wholly necessary for trips to the dog park.

Garnering notoriety in 2015, Eclipse is known for catching the bus to a dog park three or four stops from her home, and often doing so without the aid of her human companion, Jeff Young. She even has a transit card attached to her harness. These solo trips on the bus all began when Young was taking too long to finish a cigarette for Eclipse's liking, and she just hopped on the next bus. (Young followed suit on the next bus.)

"She's been here the last two years, so she's been urbanized, totally. She's a bus-riding, sidewalk-walking dog," he told KOMO News in 2015. "Probably once a week I get a phone call. 'Hi. I have your dog Eclipse here on 3rd and Bell,'" he recounted. "I have to tell them, 'No. She's fine.' She knows what she's doing."



The King County Department of Transportation appreciated that Eclipse loves the bus; in fact, they created a promotional video (above) featuring her visiting a number of Seattle sites such as the waterfront, the Seattle Public Library and CenturyLink Field, and all thanks to the city's bus system.

Naturally, Eclipse also has her own Facebook page, where you can follow her journeys in Seattle.