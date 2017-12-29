A miscalculation was made. pic.twitter.com/N0yPGgU5Ba — Clint Falin (@ClintFalin) December 27, 2017

We all look forward to settle into our favorite chair at the end of a long day. But some of us are perhaps a little too eager to relax.

Take this dog, for instance. He comes bolting out of the kitchen and makes a beeline for his favorite recliner. Clearly, he's ready to sit back and enjoy whatever is waiting on the DVR.

But this good dog needs to check the brakes because instead of deftly landing in the chair, he goes tumbling over into the space between two chairs. Oops!

Perhaps a little heavy on the zoomies there, doggo. We know you're excited to kick back and chill, but don't overdo it!