Whether it's following basic commands or getting ready to run an obstacle course, some dogs just love learning new tricks. Sometimes, learning takes a lot of time and repetition. At others, it just involves seeing a human having fun and immediately copying that behavior.

This very good German shepherd did the watch-and-copy trick to perfection. Or close to it. After seeing a human do her hula hoop thing, the German shepherd says, "I want a turn," picks up the hoop and gets busy with a little hula-ing, which really just involves spinning around in adorable circles.

Everyone seems delighted, human and dog alike, by this shepherd's crafty way of getting the most it can out of a hula hoop.