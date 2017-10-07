Cats can jump. In fact, cats can jump five to six times their own length in a single bound. So while this ability makes them great for scaling, well, pretty much anything in your house, it doesn't always help them catch things, especially pesky moths.

Those moths are agile fliers, and while cats can get the height, they're often not in the air long enough to get a really good grab on the erratic bugs. So even high-jumping cats need an assist from humans. Luckily for this determined kitty, a human is there to lend a hand.

Hoisting the feline aloft, the human allows the cat to make a number of grabs at the moth. It almost looks like the cat is punching at a speed bag sometimes. It doesn't seem to help, though, and the moth continues to fly free.

Intently watching all of this is a cat off to the corner, near the door. "When do I get a turn?" it seems to ask.