This little girl and a pony named Noodle were having a tough time getting over an obstacle while they were trying to play.



But while what the little girl does is adorable, it also shows what a little creative thinking can accomplish.

Her mom, Caroline Seignot-Griffiths, took the video and shared it on the Pony Pals Facebook page. Since then, it has gained millions of views and has been shared across social media.

You can see the little girl giving Noodle confidence through her own actions.

It's funny how something so cute and simple can demonstrate such a valuable life lesson.

A little girl and her pony offer a quick lesson in overcoming obstacles

