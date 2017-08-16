It's never easy when someone you love leaves. There are ways to cope, whether it's shopping sprees, eating ice cream or, as this dog prefers, howling a tune about its feelings.

When its human companions leave the house, this dog likely wanders from room to room, looking for them. Maybe it sniffs some shoes or laundry left on the floor to catch their scent. But the end of the story always the same; the dog always heads for the piano.

There, the dog lets out its feelings of loneliness and isolation. A few discordant notes and some sad howls later, the dog is done.

As Plato wrote: "Every heart sings a song, incomplete, until another heart whispers back."