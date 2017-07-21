Many a ballplayer has worked his way up through the minor league system. I's a big deal when get the call to move up a division — and that's true for dogs too.

On July 19, one of the "world famous" bats dogs from the Double-A team Trenton Thunder, Rookie, got the call to be the bat dog for the the Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre RailRiders in their game against the Norfolk Tide. It was a clear sign that the Yankees organization — for which the Thunder and RailRaiders are affiliate teams — thinks Rookie, a bat dog since 2013, has what it takes to make it in bat retrieval at the next level. (Rookie's dad, Derby, was also on hand to help his son.)

As with any player, be they human or adorable canine, working on a bigger stage can lead to some nerves, and such was the case for Rookie. After a few innings, Rookie forgot he was a bat dog and thought he was a ball dog. He chased after a few balls thrown to the Tide's Alec Asher, who played it cool when Rookie spilled out onto the field at the wrong moment.

Sadly, Rookie and Derby were transferred back to the Thunder.

Just work a bit harder, Rookie! You'll be fetching bats in Triple-A ball in no time!