Buster the lonely dog finds his happy place

Life is looking rosy for the Buster the dog — but it hasn't always been that way.

The 1-year-old cocker spaniel mix was living alone outside, with bald patches all over his body and a chain embedded into his neck from months of being neglected.

Luckily, the folks at PETA were able to intervene and give him the best Christmas gift of all — a forever home.

This video above shows what kind of shape he was in before and after meeting his new family, Doris and Nile Gomez in Virginia.

Before he met them, his previous owner had put a chain around his neck after he'd tried to escape months before. As he grew, the chains didn't, and they dug into his skin, creating an infected wound. Thankfully, his original owners handed him over to PETA, and they got him ready for a new family, including much-needed medical treatment.

Now Buster, Doris and Nile will celebrate the holidays together, and if Buster's new demeanor is any indication, it's going to be a lot of fun.

"They're meant to be loved," said Nile. "And that's what we're hoping to provide for him. Just an opportunity to receive lots and lots of love. And Christmas presents!"



