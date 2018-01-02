Not many dog breeds can take advantage of a snow day like a husky can.

This husky is burying itself in the thick snow, purposefully falling face first into the white stuff. Look how happy it is! Even when its face and fur is completely covered, it looks like it could stay out in the cold forever.

And it probably could, too. Huskies have two different coats of fur. The top coat is made up of thick guard hairs that repel water and either trap or release heat, depending on the temperature. The breed's undercoat is thick and full, and it traps warm air, a sort of insulation against the cold.

So go on and play, you big puppy. It'll be a long while until you even feel the cold.