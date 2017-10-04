For many, swinging is simple fun, an activity that simulates flying, only without the fear that often comes with great heights. (Unless you're a really, really good swinger, that is.) Regardless of how high you get, swinging can be both a fun and relaxing way to spend an afternoon.

So relaxing, in fact, that this dog looks like he's the happiest he's ever been.

Eyes closed against the warm sun, the dog is held tightly by his human companion as they swing back and forth. It's a low key, light happiness, best expressed by the dog's apparent smile as the two sway. The dog just looks at the person as if to say, "This is pretty much the life, eh?"

Yes, our dog friend. It pretty much is.